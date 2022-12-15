Woman charged with attempted murder

Dec. 14—EASLEY — A woman is being held without bond following a shooting on Dec. 9, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.

At 8:51 p.m. on December 9, 2022, the Pickens County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a suspicious person lying near the edge of the roadway in the 3900 block of Hwy. 123 in Easley.

"When deputies arrived at the scene, they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower torso," said Chief Deputy Chuck James. "EMS transported the victim to Prisma Health's Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is presently in stable condition."

Following the discovery of the victim, detectives began an investigation into the incident. That investigation culminated in the arrest of 55-year-old Renee Lavonne Simon, a known associate of the victim, on December 10, 2022, they said.

Simon is in custody at the Pickens County Sheriff's Office's Detention Center charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bond was denied.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.