Woman charged with attempted murder in Alexandria stabbing

May 18—ANDERSON — A Marion woman is charged with attempted murder after authorities say she stabbed a man in the chest during an argument.

On Monday, Tracy Jo Redding, 44, was charged with Level 1 felony attempted murder. She was arrested on a possible charge of Level 3 felony aggravated battery charge, and a 72-hour extension was granted for her initial hearing and the filing of formal charges.

Redding remains in custody on a $20,000 full-cash bond at the Madison County Jail.

Alexandria police were dispatched to a stabbing at a mobile home in the 1300 block of South Park Avenue at 12:01 a.m., May 12, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Alexandria Police Detective Brian Holtzleiter.

Redding was reportedly arguing with Dickie Farnsworth in the living room of the trailer before Farnsworth was stabbed, according to a witness. Redding and Farnsworth were in a "former sexual relationship," according to the affidavit.

The witness said Redding yelled that she was going to stab Farnsworth and then told him to call the police.

The stab wound was to Farnsworth's chest was "within inches of his heart," according to the affidavit. Farnsworth was initially taken to a hospital in Anderson before being transferred to Indianapolis with life-threatening injuries, Holtzleiter stated in the affidavit.

The knife police believe was used in the stabbing had an 8-inch blade and was located by authorities in the trailer's living room.

