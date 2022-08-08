Woman charged with attempted murder after alleged road rage shooting on I-240, police say

A woman was arrested after allegedly shooting at a man during a road rage incident on a Memphis interstate.

On Aug. 3, Memphis Police officers responded to an aggravated assault on I-240 WB at Mt. Moriah.

A man said he was driving on the interstate in his Honda Civic when he got involved in a road rage incident with a Kia Soul, according to an affidavit.

As the victim attempted to get away from the Kia, the driver followed him and pointed a gun at him.

As the man exited onto Mt. Moriah, the driver fired a shot at him, police said.

The bullet busted out the rear window and rear passenger side window.

The victim was able to take a photo of the Kia, according to the affidavit.

Investigators ran the car’s tag information, which came back registered to Yvonne Varnado.

The victim identified Varnado in a photo lineup, police said.

On Aug. 5, investigators located the Kia in the 2900 block of Germantown Parkway with Varnado in the driver’s seat.

She was taken into custody and agreed to speak with investigators.

According to the affidavit, she admitted to being in the Kia and firing a shot at the victim.

She’s charged with attempted first-degree murder, records show.





Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: