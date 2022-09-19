Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing woman with screwdriver, records show

A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing another woman with a screwdriver and punching her ex-husband.

On Sept. 15, around 11:35 p.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a scene at the Kensington Apartments in the 2800 block of Getwell.

According to an affidavit, two victims were physically attacked by one of the victim’s ex-wife, identified as Audrey Robinson.

Robinson had become upset because the other victim, a woman, was at her ex-husband’s house.

Robinson allegedly punched her ex-husband while he was sitting in his car, records show.

She then allegedly walked around to the passenger side and stabbed the other woman five times with a screwdriver.

The woman suffered deep puncture wounds to her chest and arms.

The victims told police Robinson was upset about children they share together.

Robinson is charged with attempted second-degree murder and domestic assault.

