Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting man at local apartments, police say

A woman is behind bars after allegedly shooting a man at a local apartment complex on the 4th of July.

Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault in the 4500 block of Andrew Crossing Drive at the Abbington Apartments.

A man told police he was shot by a woman with a low haircut, according to an affidavit.

The man and two others said they were in a breezeway when several women in a white sedan pulled up.

According to police, a verbal altercation ensued, followed by scuffling.

The man tried to break up the fight when he was shot.

The alleged shooter, identified as Mya Glover, had walked back to the car and grabbed a black handgun before the shooting, police said.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The next day, investigators conducted a video statement with the victim, who positively identified Glover as the shooter.

Another witness also identified Glover, according to the affidavit.

She’s charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, records show.

