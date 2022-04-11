Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to hit another vehicle head-on

Apr. 11—A Beech Island woman is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly attempting to hit another vehicle head-on in Aiken County.

Brittney M. Crews, 30, was arrested Monday and is charged with attempted murder in connection to an alleged 2021 suicide attempt on Pine Log Road.

On Feb. 3, 2021, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Pine Log Road and Waycross Drive in reference to a suicide attempt by vehicular collision.

After a breakup, the suspect told a witness she was "going to kill herself by purposefully running her vehicle into something," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The witness tried to track the suspect on her phone and found the suspect driving toward Beech Island on Pine Log Road, according to the report. She started following the suspect's vehicle and then witnessed the suspect's car cross the center line and drive toward the victim's vehicle, according to the report.

The victim attempted to avoid the suspect's car and swerved into someone's yard, hitting a mailbox, according to the report. The victim was not injured.

EMS transported the suspect to an unknown location for an evaluation.

On Feb. 4, 2021, officers received a warrant for Crews for attempted murder.

On Monday, Crews was arrested and transported to the Aiken County detention center.