Woman charged in attempted murder case takes deal

Dec. 7—CATLETTSBURG — A woman implicated in an attempted murder of a juvenile agreed to testify against her co-defendant as part of a plea deal she entered on Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Selia Kackley, 39, was charged alongside her daughter, Kaitelynn Kackley, 19, in connection to a shooting that left a juvenile severely injured during the late summer.

Per previous reports, a juvenile male was shot in August around the 2000 block of Belmont Street.

The victim was reported stable in initial reports after receiving treatment at a local trauma hospital.

John Thompson, Selia's attorney, requested additional details during a November court appearance, asking prosecutors for specific actions of Selia's that would constitute her original charge of facilitation to commit attempted murder.

After receiving the information, Thompson and Commonwealth's attorneys agreed to amend Selia's class B felony to second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, a class A misdemeanor.

While entering her guilty plea, Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent said the plea was conditional, based upon her willingness to testify against the alleged shooter, Malackhi Mullins, 18, of Ashland.

Thompson said the amended charge sufficed, as facilitation to commit attempted murder would require Selia to actively plan or assist before and during the crime in order to fall under the state's statute.

Since prosecutors and Thompson agreed that Selia aided Mullins in leaving the scene and staying under the radar during a brief manhunt, her actions best aligned with hindering prosecution.

Selia's specific actions have yet to be released by police, however her daughter, Kaitelynn, was accused of driving Mullins from the scene of the shooting, resulting in an attempted murder charge for both she and Mullins.

Kaitelynn Kackley's and Mullins's cases remain active, and both are held in Boyd County Detention Center pending trial.

Selia also pleaded guilty on Thursday in a separate case charging her with identity theft.

In that case, Selia was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

As part of her case in aiding Mullins, Selia was ordered to complete a substance abuse program.

Mullins will appear before Vincent next Thursday and Kaitelynn will appear on Jan. 18.

