Woman charged with attempted murder following violent July 4th stabbing

A woman is charged with attempted murder after allegedly using a butcher knife to slice open her boyfriend’s stomach during an argument.

Kimberly Jemison is in Jail East on a $50,000 bond charged with second-degree attempted murder, according to court records.

Investigators said the man’s daughter called Memphis Police on July 4 and said her father and his 50-year-old girlfriend had gotten into an argument that escalated to violence.

She told investigators that Jemison pulled out a butcher knife and began swinging it at her father. At first, he was able to fight her off, but Jemison us ultimately able to slash open the left side of the man’s abdomen.

According to an affidavit, the man was able to get away as Jenison continued to swing the knife, and he barricaded himself in a bedroom.

When officers arrived, the man’s intestines were “exposed from the wound to his stomach,” records show.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition and immediately taken into surgery, police said.

Jemison was taken into custody.

She is due in court on July 6.

There’s no word on the man’s current condition.

