Woman charged with attempted murder in Glastonbury ax attack

A Glastonbury woman was injured Wednesday night when her wife repeatedly hit her in the head with a hatchet, police said.

The victim survived and is expected to recover, Capt. Mark Catania said Thursday.

The wife, Lori Lee, 58, of Newell Lane was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault and disorderly conduct, he said. She was in custody early Thursday on $500,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Manchester later in the day.

Police were called to the home about 9:45 p.m., Catania said.

Officers found a bloody scene with signs of a struggle, he said. Despite her injuries, the victim was able to talk, and police learned that the two had a disagreement that had escalated.

Lee “ended up striking her wife repeatedly in the back of the head with an ax,” Catania said, adding, “I’m talking about the bladed part.”

“She definitely has someone watching over her, because she ended up with non-life-threatening injuries,” he said.

