Woman charged with attempted murder of police officer after driving through barricades

Lafayette Police traffic investigators were working a crime scene in the 2600 block of Ambassador Caffery of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Sunday when a woman disobeyed the barricaded crime scene and drove through it with her vehicle at a high rate of speed toward officers, according to a news release.

Officers had to leap out of the path of the vehicle to avoid being struck, reads the release.

The 29 year- old Carencro woman was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges: two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and second offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

What to read next: How to take part in the #BettyWhiteChallenge, help local animals on her 100th birthday

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Drive through barricade leads to charge of attempted murder of police officer