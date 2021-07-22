Woman charged with attempted murder in shooting near Clearwater Elementary School

Jul. 22—A Graniteville woman was arrested Wednesday on warrants related to a Beech Island shooting in May.

Julie A. Horton, 38, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police responded to Happiness Lane on May 13 in reference to a shooting incident, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, officers observed a female victim "laying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder," according to the report.

Witnesses stated there had been a verbal altercation between the suspect and the victim, and the suspect "pulled out a firearm and discharged one round," striking the victim in the shoulder, according to the report.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Aiken County EMS transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Capt. Eric Abdullah, with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, said the investigation is still ongoing.

This story will be updated as more details become available.