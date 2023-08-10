Woman charged with attempting to strangle an Oconto sheriff lieutenant, trying to escape

A 32-year-old Keshena woman is charged with attempting to strangle an Oconto County Sheriff's Department lieutenant while she was being transported in a squad car.

Mary Ruechel, who works as a jailer, said Shannon May Tourtillott, who was about 18 weeks pregnant, was being returned to the jail following a July 31 doctor's appointment when the attack occurred.

Ruechel said she was traveling highway speed on State 22 when Tourtillott suddenly reached through the small prisoner divider window from the backseat and began strangling her with a transport belt.

Ruechel said she is unsure if Tourtillott had the transport belt and handcuffs around her head and neck or just against her neck, according to the criminal complaint, but said she developed several bruises on the inside of her right forearm and ached on the right side of her neck where it meets the shoulder area.

According to department policy, pregnant women are not allowed to be shackled by their legs or handcuffed later in their term.

Ruechel said Tourtillott was wearing a transport belt and was handcuffed in front of her body, but must have undone the buckle located behind her back.

Ruechel said Tourtillott kept saying something to the effect of "I'm not going back," according to the complaint.

Ruechel pulled over to avoid the attack, after she estimated she avoided at least five oncoming vehicles, in the area of the Kwik Trip and Duame Sand & Gravel near the intersection of State 22 and U.S. 141 in the town of Stiles.

Tourtillott climbed through the partition window and then ran away from the vehicle, the complaint said.

Deputies subsequently responded to the scene and found Tourtillott hiding in a high grass ditch area located south of the Kwik Trip's retention pond.

Tourtillott told officers something like, "I did not strangle her," when she overheard a conversation about potential charges, according to the complaint.

During a recorded jail phone conversation with her mother, Tourtillott said her belly band belt hadn't been put on properly so she had a little room to wiggle out.

Story continues

Tourtillott faces felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted strangulation and suffocation, battery to a law enforcement officer, battery by a prisoner, and escape, and a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer.

Tourtillott, who had a cash bond set at $75,000, is scheduled to return to Oconto County Circuit Court on Sept. 14 to continue her initial appearance.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

MORE: Oconto man charged with starting fire at Copper Culture State Park through careless use of fireworks

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website!

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Woman accused of attempting to strangle an Oconto sheriff lieutenant