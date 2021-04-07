Woman charged after baby tests positive for drugs

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
Apr. 7—OXFORD — A Lafayette County woman is behind bars after an infant's blood tested positive for drugs.

Oxford police spokesman Breck Jones said the department was notified March 8 by Child Protective Services about an investigation into Lashetta Nicole Hickinbottom. A newborn that was in her care tested positive for amphetamines.

As a result of the investigation, police obtained a warrant. Hickinbottom, 35, of Oxford, was arrested without incident April 5 and charged with child neglect. She was carried to the Lafayette County Detention Center, where she is being held on a $20,000 bond set during her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court.

william.moore@djournal.com

