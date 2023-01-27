Woman charged after baseball bat attack

Jan. 26—WEST POINT — A Clay County woman was jailed Monday after she allegedly attacked someone with a baseball bat.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said investigators arrested Shamika Williams, 39, on Jan. 23 and charged her with aggravated domestic assault. The sheriff said the incident happened in the White Station community. The victim was treated at the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room and was released.

Williams remains incarcerated at the Clay County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Clay County Sheriff's Office at 662-494-2896, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers P3 App.

william.moore@djournal.com