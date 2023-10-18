Woman charged for battering Wild Greg's security sues, claims they tried to photo her breasts

An Alabama woman filed a lawsuit against downtown Pensacola bar Wild Greg's Saloon and two of its security guards Oct. 9, alleging the two guards held her against her will in the bathroom and tried to photograph her exposed breasts.

Carlie Reed alleges she went to the bathroom with a friend on June 9, 2023, which is where the suit claims guards Miguel Lopez and Montaio Mitchell entered the bathroom and became "physically aggressive" with her.

"This aggression included pulling Plaintiff's arms behind her back with such force that her top began to fall down, and her breasts were exposed," the lawsuit says. "Defendants Lopez and Mitchell then began to attempt to photograph Plaintiff in the bathroom while her top was down and her breasts were exposed."

Counts two and three of the lawsuit claim that Lopez and Mitchell committed battery against Reed by causing "harmful or offensive contact" with her against her consent.

Reed is also suing Wild Greg's for negligence, claiming the alleged attack was "reasonably foreseeable" and the bar was "in a superior position to appreciate such hazards and take necessary steps to prevent harm to its guests and invitees."

"Wild Greg's breached its non-delegable duty to Plaintiff to exercise reasonable care for the safety and protection of its guests and invitees, including Plaintiff, and acted in a negligent manner in various respects," the suit says. "The negligence of Defendant Wild Greg's proximately caused the assault, battery and injuries to plaintiff."

The suit says Reed is seeking over $50,000 in damages and demands a jury trial.

Pensacola police arrested Carlie Reed the night of the incident

Wild Greg's owner Greg Urban said he believes Reed is seeking retribution after Pensacola police officers arrested her, and her arrest report offers a different picture of what happened that night.

"I think (the lawsuit) is certainly retaliatory because she was arrested on a felony charge," Urban told the News Journal. "I certainly think that's probably what it is."

Urban references Reed's arrest the same night she says the guards battered her, and an arrest report shows that she was allegedly the initiator in the bathroom confrontation.

Court records indicate the Office of the State Attorney charged Reed with battery on a law enforcement officer because she allegedly battered Lopez "by touching or striking (him) while he was engaged in the lawful performance of his duties."

Officers responded to Wild Greg's just after 11:30 p.m. on June 9, and Lopez told officers that Reed and another woman entered the same bathroom stall, which is against the bar's rules due to safety. When Lopez confronted her about the rule, she allegedly grew hostile.

"Lopez stated that it was going to be a simple instruction to not enter the stalls together, but one of the females, Carlie Reed, became confrontational," the arrest report says. "Bar (manager) Tina Cardwell intervened and stated that Reed was banned from the property."

The report then says Mitchell attempted to take Reed's photo but she tried taking the phone from his hands. The guards then escorted her outside where the report says she became more aggressive.

Once Reed was outside, she "kicked Lopez in the groin" and then "struck Lopez with an open palm on the left side of his face."

The responding officer interviewed Reed who said she was afraid the guards would put her photo on social media after they told her she could not reenter the bar.

"Reed made a statement saying she knew what she did was wrong, and she was sorry," the arrest report says.

The report does not mention Reed every discussing her breasts being exposed or the guards attempting to take photos of her exposed breasts.

Carlie Reed's criminal case didn't go to trial

After the incident, the State Attorney's Office offered her a deferred prosecution agreement, allowing her to complete a pretrial intervention program to avoid a trial.

The agreement says that she must undergo anger management counseling and a substance abuse evaluation followed by any recommended treatment. Her prosecution is deferred for 10 months while she completes the program.

If Reed fails to complete any portion of her program, the state attorney will void her agreement and will proceed with prosecution. If a jury were to find Reed guilty, she faces up to five years in prison or five years on probation.

Reed's lawsuit was filed less than one month after her deferred prosecution agreement was filed in court.

Wild Greg's and its prior run-ins with the law

Wild Greg's and its employees have been in the spotlight multiple times before for allegedly assaulting bar patrons.

A bouncer, Kory Moegenburg, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly beating up a patron in the bathroom and charged with misdemeanor battery and felony false imprisonment. His felony charge was later dropped, and his misdemeanor charge was dismissed after he successfully completed a pretrial diversion program, court records indicate.

Manager of the bar Kurt Just was also arrested in 2018 after he allegedly pepper sprayed two people who were denied entry into the bar. He was charged with providing a false name to an officer and resisting arrest without violence, both misdemeanors.

The state did not prosecute the resisting arrest charge, and he pleaded no contest to providing a false name, but the judge withheld adjudication of guilt.

During the Just incident, law enforcement confiscated Wild Greg's surveillance system as evidence, which eventually led to owner Gregory Urban's arrest. During another incident, Pensacola police asked Urban if they could have the footage from the night in question, but he said they had no video system.

An anonymous tip later given to PPD said someone from Wild Greg's had returned rented video equipment. Officers returned to arrest Urban.

He was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest without violence, but during trial the judge granted the defense's motion of acquittal before the jury could deliberate.

Urban fired Just and Moegenburg.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Wild Greg's Saloon bouncers face battery, negligence lawsuit