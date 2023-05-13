Woman charged after beating man, trying to run him over, Floyd County police say
A woman is facing several charges after police said she beat a man and then tried to run him over with her car.
The assault happened May 3. near Gowen Drive in Floyd County.
Police said Kitsy Ashley punched the 51-year-old man in the head multiple times, hit him with her car, and then drove off.
A statement of criminal charges claims she “used her vehicle as a deadly weapon and struck the victim with it with the intent to murder.”
Police said the unidentified victim was left visibly bleeding from the head.
Officers did not say what started the chaos.
She faces charges of aggravated assault, battery, hit and run, and aggressive driving.
