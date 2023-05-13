Woman charged after beating man, trying to run him over, Floyd County police say

A woman is facing several charges after police said she beat a man and then tried to run him over with her car.

The assault happened May 3. near Gowen Drive in Floyd County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Kitsy Ashley punched the 51-year-old man in the head multiple times, hit him with her car, and then drove off.

A statement of criminal charges claims she “used her vehicle as a deadly weapon and struck the victim with it with the intent to murder.”

Police said the unidentified victim was left visibly bleeding from the head.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers did not say what started the chaos.

She faces charges of aggravated assault, battery, hit and run, and aggressive driving.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: