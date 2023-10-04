Woman charged with being an accessory to attempted first-degree murder

Oct. 4—A Clarkston woman, who is on parole for murder, has been indicted for being an accessory to attempted first-degree murder in a Nez Perce County case.

Kelley A. Wilson was indicted by a grand jury Monday for allegedly willfully withholding or concealing knowledge of a felony from a peace officer. Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds read aloud the charging document Tuesday as Wilson appeared on Zoom for her initial appearance. The felony charge states the alleged crime occurred between July 14 and Oct. 2, the date of the indictment.

Wilson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison as well as a fine of $50,000 and 15 years of probation.

Second District Judge Mark Monson signed the indictment and issued a $1 million warrant. Olds left the bond ordered by Monson in place.

During the hearing, Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith requested the $1 million bond remain in place because of the nature of the charge, the safety of witnesses and that Wilson is on parole for murder.

According to previous reporting in the Lewiston Tribune, Wilson was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2005 for stabbing her boyfriend, Charles E. Thrush Jr., in the heart at his residence in Clarkston. She was also convicted of first-degree burglary in the incident and was sentenced to 30 months to run concurrently with the murder sentence. Wilson had been ordered to stay away from Thrush and his home after being charged with domestic violence assault. She claimed in her trial that she stabbed Thrush in self-defense.

Later the Washington State Court of Appeals reversed the conviction of first-degree murder because of a Miranda rights violation and evidence concerning the intent to kill. In 2009, Wilson signed a plea agreement instead of having a retrial and the charge was amended to second-degree murder. She was then sentenced to 15 years in prison and given credit for four years served, according to previous reporting in the Tribune.

Wilson's attorney for the initial appearance hearing, Payton Lawrence, said that she was released in 2018.

During the hearing, Wilson interrupted Olds as she was going through the rights and Olds asked her to remain quiet as she went through her rights and documents and then ask for questions. After Olds read the charges, Wilson said, "I don't understand the charges."

Olds advised her to talk to her attorney to have the charges and the process explained to her and appointed Randy Reed as public defender.

Later Wilson also tried to ask Smith why she wasn't notified about the indictment. Olds told Wilson that she couldn't ask questions directly to the prosecution and any questions she had should be asked of her attorney.

Grand jury indictments are sealed from the public.

Olds scheduled an arraignment for Oct. 11.

