Woman charged with being driver for drug deals worked with the disabled

Jun. 16—SALEM, N.H. — Salem police on Monday arrested Ivette Rosario, 44, of Lawrence, for her alleged role in several drug deals to undercover officers.

According to police, Rosario drove a drug dealer from Massachusetts to New Hampshire three times in order to sell fentanyl.

Police records include a timeline of the sales from April through May.

Rosario is now charged with three special count felonies for being an accomplice to the sale of fentanyl in excess of 5 grams, as well as three misdemeanor counts of transporting drugs.

Knowing of a warrant for her arrest, Rosario surrendered at the Salem department, police said. She was processed and released on personal recognizance bail.

She most recently worked at American Training, a Massachusetts company that provides services for "unemployed, under-employed, at risk people with disabilities, as well as those with limited marketable and language skills," its website states.

A spokesperson for the company said Rosario was on leave as of Tuesday. Her job was in the "Star Works" program, which offers employment services under contract with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission.

A date was not immediately set for Rosario to appear in Rockingham Superior Court.