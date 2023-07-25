Woman charged in Boston police officer’s death set to return to court as case moves closer to trial

A Mansfield woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend will be back in Norfolk Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

Karen Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

Read is accused of hitting and killing O’Keefe with her SUV while dropping him off at a party at the home of a fellow police officer in Canton back in January 2022.

O’Keefe’s bruised and battered body was discovered in a snowbank outside the home the next morning.

Prosecutors allege Read was drunk behind the wheel when she hit O’Keefe while executing a 3-point turn in the driveway.

Read has maintained her innocence from the start, and her defense team says there’s evidence to not only prove she is innocent, but also points to a cover-up.

Defense attorneys have alleged O’Keefe was brutally beaten and attacked by a dog inside the Canton home and that Read is being framed for his murder.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

From the Today Show to CourtTV, the case has been getting national attention as it moves one step closer to trial.

Read has also hired some high-profile lawyers including one who represented Kevin Spacey in his case on Nantucket. In court Tuesday, a judge will rule on a pair of motions aimed at maintaining a fair trial.

One motion was filed by the prosecution and aims to stop attorneys on either side from making “extrajudicial statements” going forward.

The defense plans to oppose the gag order and has also filed their own motion calling for a new judge to preside over the trial. Tuesday’s hearing is set for 2 p.m. in Norfolk Superior Court.

Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel will be inside for the proceedings and will have all the latest developments on Boston 25 News at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

