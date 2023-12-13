Woman charged by Boulder DA in death of cyclist Magnus White

Dec. 13—A Boulder woman has been charged in the death of 17-year-old Magnus White, who died when he was struck by a car in July while riding his bike on Colo. 119.

Yeva Smilianska, 23, has been charged with vehicular homicide — reckless, a Class 4 felony, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to a release, Smilianska was arrested and booked into the Boulder County Jail on Tuesday and will appear in front of a judge Wednesday for her hearing on advisement.

A judge signed off on an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon charging Smilianska, according to a news release.

In a statement, Magnus's family said they accepted the criminal charge filed against Smilianska.

"Smilianska willfully and consciously chose to get behind the wheel of her car, engaging in reckless driving behavior that resulted in the fatal collision into our son Magnus who was struck from behind and ejected from his bicycle," White's parents wrote in the release.

"The life of Magnus White was cut tragically short," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in a release by his office. "His death is devastating for his family, friends, and the cycling community. Our office is committed to fighting for the right outcome."

In an arrest affidavit, police stated that "based on the totality of circumstances, it appears most likely that Smilianska was asleep at the time of the crash."

According to the affidavit, Smilianska received "very little sleep" the night before, when she reportedly stayed up until approximately 6 a.m. at a friend's house in Longmont. The morning of White's death, Smilianska texted a witness 20 minutes prior that she was falling asleep.

Witnesses told police that they observed Smilianska merge out of the lane and onto the right shoulder multiple times before hitting White.

In a CSP investigation, it was determined that there wasn't a steering malfunction in Smilianska's car, and there was no evidence that she braked while driving toward White.

However, police stated in the affidavit that Smilianska told them the car had a steering malfunction and she did not fall asleep. According to police, Smilianska said the crash was not her fault, but that she was a participant. She also stated that she felt "physically great" but "emotionally tired" the morning of the crash, police said. Smilianska told police that she did not see White prior to the incident and felt "fuzzy" during the crash.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office determined that White died from blunt force head trauma as a result of the crash and the manner of death was ruled to be an accident, according to the affidavit.

At 12:33 p.m. July 29, White was riding his Trek Model Emonda SL 7 bike southbound on Colo. 119, also known as the Diagonal Highway, just south of the 63rd Street intersection when he was hit by Smilianska, who was driving a Toyota Matrix that had crossed from the righthand lane into the shoulder, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer.

White was thrown from his bike and transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Smilianska was the only person in her vehicle at the time of the crash.

In the release from White's parents, they announced a nonprofit founded in White's honor. "THE WHITE LINE" was founded "to preserve, honor, and use the legacy of US National Team Member and US National Champion, Magnus White, to inspire cyclists globally, to support their development, to raise awareness of bicycle and automobile safety, and create change forsafer cycling environments," White's family wrote in the release.

This story will be further updated.