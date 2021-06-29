Woman charged in boyfriend's slaying

Jun. 29—Albuquerque Police Department detectives have filed murder charges against a woman who they say admitted to shooting her boyfriend after he tried to suffocate her and punched her in the eye.

Johana Quintana, 31, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. On Friday, she was booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center in Las Vegas on bench warrants after her interview with APD.

It is unclear who her attorney will be.

On June 21, Kenny Rougemont, 37, was found dead at Motel 6 on Iliff, near Interstate 40 and Coors NW.

Detectives found alcohol bottles and drug paraphernalia in the room and talked to a new friend of Rougemont's who said the group he hangs out with uses methamphetamine and blue pills. The friend said Rougemont carries a black handgun and talks about robbing people, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

The detectives viewed security camera footage of the outside of the room that showed two men leaving the room. Then, about 27 minutes later, the video showed a woman later identified as Quintana leaving the room "at a fast pace" and getting into a vehicle and driving away, according to the complaint.

State Police saw that car — vacated — in Pecos the next day and arrested Quintana on warrants the day after that.

According to the complaint, when Quintana was interviewed by APD detectives she told them she had been in a relationship with Rougemont for the past six months and in the last two it "had become more violent." She said he would "hit her, point guns at her, put things to her throat and choke her," the detective wrote in the complaint.

Quintana told detectives she was staying with him at the motel for the weekend and he was using drugs, getting paranoid, and then he started to get upset with her and accused her of sleeping with other men. She said she told him that was crazy and Rougemont threw her on the bed, tried to strangle her and then put a pillow over her face.

After he got off her, Quintana said she saw Rougemont's gun on the counter, grabbed it and pointed it at him, according to the complaint.

"Johana said Kenny then comes at her and punches her in her right eye causing her to let go of the gun," the detective wrote in the complaint. "She said she was bleeding from her nose. Johana said she then pushed through Kenny and ran out of the room."

Quintana initially denied shooting the gun, but then changed her story, according to the complaint.

"Johana said as she was walking towards the bathroom, she (saw) the gun and grabs it," the detective wrote. "She stated she just wanted to leave...She re-cocks the gun and Kenny came towards her. As he hits her she fires a second shot which she believes hit Kenny."

Quintana added that "it was an accident, I didn't mean to do it," according to the complaint. She said she sold the gun for gas money.

The detective said he could not find any prior reports of domestic violence between the couple, and Quintana said she had not called the police about it.