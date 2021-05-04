Woman charged with breaking glass-paneled door during protest at Schenectady police station last month

May 4—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

SCHENECTADY — A woman has been charged in connection with a glass-paneled door broken at the Schenectady police station during a protest last month, police said Tuesday morning.

Jayme L. Laing, 20, city of residence unavailable, was charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, police said. She turned herself in to police Monday, police said.

She is accused of breaking the glass panel during the protest April 13.

"On that date, at approximately 11 p.m. several protesters entered the front vestibule at 531 Liberty Street and began kicking the glass doors causing one to break," police said in a release.

Laing was arraigned and released to return to court later, police said.

The charge against Laing follows charges against at least two others related to chalk defacing of the Schenectady police station during the same protest.

Mikayla Foster, 22, and Nikiya Charles, 25, were charged with third-degree criminal tampering, a misdemeanor, related to the chalk.

After her arrest in the chalking, Foster questioned the charge, saying the chalk was water-soluble and was removed from the building within eight minutes after she wrote it.

The protest in Schenectady on April 13, as well as the Albany protest that started the next day, were over the police shooting death of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, in Minnesota.

During the April 13 protest, in addition to the chalking, the glass panel on the door at the Schenectady station was broken. Some of the messages said, "We won't forget," "Stop killing us," "Blood is on your hands," "Cops and klan are hand-in-hand."

Police reacted to the incident by adding fencing around the front entrance of the station, leaving a walkway for people to enter.

