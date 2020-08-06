Woman charged after Burger King worker shot dead over slow order

AFP via Getty Images

A woman in Florida has been charged in the shooting death of a 22-year-old Burger King employee after she complained that her order was taking too long.

Ashley Mason, 31, was arrested on charges of principal to first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm on Wednesday following the shooting on Saturday, Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Her boyfriend, Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, 37, was arrested on Sunday following the killing of Desmond Joshua, a Burger King employee who had just started working at the restaurant, police said.

Mr Tormes was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A judge on Thursday ruled Ms Mason will be held without bail on the murder charge, Click Orlando reported.

The shooting, which led to the death of 22-year-old Desmond Joshua, occurred at 7.30pm on Saturday at a Burger King on E Colonial Drive in Orange County, Orlando.

According to court documents reported by the Click Orlando, Ms Mason was allegedly angered about a delay with her food and after a verbal altercation was refunded and asked to leave.

She reportedly returned with Mr Rodriguez-Tormes, and a physical altercation between him and Joshua ensured which led to the alleged shooting, reports said.

Ms Mason allegedly pointed a gun in the direction of the fight between the victim and her boyfriend and is accused of giving her boyfriend the gun used in the shooting, according to court documents reported by the outlet.

Joshua was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

It is not clear if Mason and Rodriguez have legal representation at this time.

Read more

Video shows police ignoring black prisoner's pleas before he dies

Black family handcuffed and held to ground at gunpoint by police

Cop charged with killing Rayshard Brooks sues over being fired

Three critically injured in shooting at Los Angeles mansion party