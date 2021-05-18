Woman charged with burglarizing, vandalizing old Saratoga County Homestead in Providence

May 18—TOWN OF PROVIDENCE — A Greenfield Center woman has been arrested, accused of illegally entering the old Saratoga County Homestead in Providence and vandalizing it, Saratoga County Sheriff's officials said.

Taylor A. Brueckner, 20, of Greenfield Center, was arrested last week and charged with one count each of third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, felonies.

Brueckner is accused of entering the building with intent to commit a crime. She is also accused of spray painting walls once inside, officials said.

The old Saratoga County Homestead was once the county's infirmary.

Vacated by the county in 1979, when a new home for the aged and infirm was build in Ballston Spa, the property was owned for a time by a private owner who planned to develop a drug treatment center there, but those plans never came to fruition. In 2014, the county re-acquired it due to unpaid back taxes, and has since spent time assessing the environmental issues and ways to deal with a sale.

Over the decades, most of the building's windows have been broken, and it's been the site of numerous break-ins by teenagers and others who have heard tales of a "haunted hospital."

The county sold the property in 2019 to a Texas man who hoped to turn it into a veterans retreat.

Brueckner was released to appear in court later.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

