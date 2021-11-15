Woman charged with burning down Garrard County food pantry

The Lancaster Police Department has announced it has arrested a suspect in connection to the devastating fire at a Garrard County food pantry on Sunday.

Debra Smalling, 60, has been charged with second-degree arson and first-degree mischief, according to jail records. She is being held at the Jessamine County Detention Center.

WKYT reported that Smalling can be seen combing through a pile of paper and cardboard next to the building in surveillance footage, according to court records. Smalling admitted to throwing a lit cigarette butt into that pile.

The food pantry suffered a “total loss” from the blaze. There weren’t any injuries.

“Our community is suffering,” Lancaster City Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post. “We lost a very important place that so many depend on.”

The food bank still planned to distribute food Monday, according to its Facebook page. A senior food box distribution event was planned to take place in the parking lot at Lancaster Baptist Church.

“No matter what we will keep marching forward,” representatives from the food pantry said in a Facebook post.