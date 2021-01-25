A woman charged in the Capitol insurrection used an 'emergency holiday' at her job as a corrections officer to join Trump's rally that led to the deadly riot

Kelly McLaughlin
US Capitol riot
Riots at the US Capitol Building. Michael Nigro/Pacific Press:LightRocket/Getty

  • Marissa Suarez took an 'emergency holiday' from work to go to the Trump's "Stop the Steal" protest that descended into a riot at the Capitol on January 6, according to a criminal affidavit.

  • The criminal affidavit says Suarez works as a probationary corrections officer at a jail in New Jersey.

  • Court documents show she texted someone"Sooo we've stormed Capitol Hill lol" during the insurrection.

A woman charged in the Capitol riot took a day off work as a corrections officer using an "emergency" holiday to travel to Washington DC and take part in former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" protest that descended into an insurrection on January 6, prosecutors day.

Marissa Suarez, of New Jersey, was arrested on Friday and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

According to a criminal complaint affidavit published by the Department of Justice, Suarez was supposed to work her job as a probationary corrections officer at the Monmouth County Corrections Facility (MCCF) in New Jersey on January 6, but instead used an "emergency holiday" to be absent.

She then traveled to Washington DC and stormed the Capitol with her friend, Patricia Todisco, and filmed video clips during the riot, the affidavit said.

It's unclear if Suarez is still employed by the MCCF, and the Monmouth County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. NJ.com described the sheriff's office as Suarez's "former" employer.

Prosecutors say Suarez sent a number of texts while inside the building, including messages that said, "Sooo we've stormed Capitol Hill lol," "We're inside," "This is insane," and "On our way back… s--- got violent so we left."

Suarez texted about the insurrection on January 7, too, prosecutors said.

The affidavit cited texts in which she shared videos and said: "When we found out pence f----- us, we all stormed the Capitol building and everyone forced entry and started breaking s---.. it was a like a scene out of a movie."

In another text, she claimed it was Antifa that was "getting ready to throw a Jack Daniels" bottle at police officers.

Claims that Antifa was involved in the Capitol insurrection have been debunked.

Suarez and Todisco were arrested in New Jersey last week and have since been released on bail.

They're among more than 170 people who have been charged in the insurrection.

