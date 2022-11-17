Woman charged after carrying kitchen knife into high school, police say
A woman was arrested after allegedly carrying a knife into a local high school.
The incident happened Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m. at Melrose High School.
Memphis Police responded to the school after security reported an armed party.
According to an affidavit, a school officer said a woman identified as Jessica Hull, 33, came into the school and went through the metal detector.
Security searched her purse and found a 6″ kitchen knife inside, records show.
Hull was taken into custody.
She’s charged with carrying a weapon on school property.
