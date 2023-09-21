Woman charged in Cathedral Square Park attack on Muslim women has bond request denied

One of two women charged with punching a group of Muslim women and ripping off their hijabs wants her bail lowered so she can be released from jail.

Miracle Reed filed a motion Thursday to request a bail reduction. Reed, 34, has been in custody since July 30, when she and Payton Smith, 30, were arrested following the incident at Cathedral Square Park.

They each face one felony and different misdemeanor charges in connection with what Milwaukee police described as an unprovoked attack.

Reed wasn't in the courtroom for a Thursday bail hearing, but said in court papers she has eight children — the youngest of whom is 6 months old — and is unable to pay the $10,000 bond that was set at the time of her arrest.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brittany Grayson denied Reed's request to lower it to $1,000.

Here's the latest

Reed has entered a plea: Court Commissioner Maria S. Dorsey last week found there was enough probable cause to bind Reed over for trial. She was arraigned Sept. 15 and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Reed is represented by attorney James Toran of Milwaukee. A status conference is scheduled for Oct. 27.

Smith needs a lawyer: Her bond was set at $2,000. She remained in jail Thursday. As of Sept. 15, the state Public Defender's Office hadn't assigned her counsel, online court records show. An Oct. 13 scheduling conference has been set.

Here's what authorities say happened that day in Cathedral Square Park

Four women, all wearing hijabs, were at the downtown park with several children when one of them noticed some other women giving them "dirty looks," according to an Aug. 3 criminal complaint.

The group was approached by a woman who said, “We’re Black, aggressive women, and we’re going to defend our own kind," the document said.

That escalated to one of the Muslim women being placed in a headlock and getting punched. Two of the women reported their hijabs had been removed from their heads.

One of the victims suffered a broken nose in the attack.

The charges

For Reed:

Substantial battery, intended to do bodily harm - a felony, with hate-crime enhancement

Disorderly conduct - a misdemeanor, with hate-crime enhancement

Bail jumping - a misdemeanor

For Smith

Two counts of battery - felonies, with hate-crime enhancement

Disorderly conduct - a misdemeanor, with hate-crime enhancement

Why this incident is significant and should grab your attention

The incident marked the 10th time since 2010 that the District Attorney’s Office has included a hate crime enhancer in its prosecutions. The most recent was in 2019 against Clifton Blackwell in an acid attack, which was ultimately tried successfully before a jury.

