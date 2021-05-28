Woman charged with child abuse

May 28—Destiny Adams, 20, Berea, was arrested by Berea Police on Monday and charged with fourth-degree assault/child abuse.

According to a citation, an officer received a call to assist social services at the University of Kentucky Hospital in reference to Adams having admitted to hitting a toddler with a fly swatter. They read Adams her Miranda Rights on the officer's arrival, and she agreed to speak with the officer.

According to the citation, Adams said the victim had starting biting and throwing tantrums.

Allegedly, when she could not correct the behavior, she moved to "swatting" the victim with a plastic fly swatter. She said this happened approximately one week prior.

On Monday, the officer observed and documented numerous serious bruises on the victim's buttocks and lower back. The bruises showed a pattern consistent with a fly swatter.

Adams allegedly said she struck the victim with the object three to four times over two or three instances.

Richmond man charged with assault

Billy Hood, 32, Richmond, was arrested on Tuesday by the Madison County Sheriff Department and charged with fourth-degree assault with a minor injury and second-degree strangulation.

According to a citation, a deputy responded in reference to an assault.

Upon the deputy's arrival, they met with the victim. She told the deputy Hood assaulted her. She alleged Hood pushed her down by her face and held her by her throat just enough to restrict airflow.

The deputy observed a slight redness to her throat.

The victim allegedly said Hood also bit her on the side of her bicep, and the deputy observed a bruise in the location. The deputy then made contact with Hood when he walked back to the property. Hood allegedly told the deputy she attacked him. The citation states Hood did have scratches on his face which appeared to be defensive wounds from the victim. The deputy asked at what point Hood bit her arm, and he said she put her fingers in his mouth.

Hood was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center without issue.

Other arrests include:

* Melissa Woods, 42, Harrodsburg, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

* George Ballard, 46, Berea, cultivate marijuana (five plants or more/first offense), trafficking in marijuana (eight ounces to less than five pounds/first offense).

* Shasta Enright, 36, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

* Verna Rose, 37, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

* Elbert Boggs, 46, McKee, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.