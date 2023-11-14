Woman charged with child abuse, accused of abandoning baby on Daytona beach on cold night

A Michigan woman vacationing with her four children in Daytona Beach was jailed after authorities said she abandoned a 1-year-old child who was found around midnight unresponsive by the ocean in 57-degree weather.

Shamika Mitchell, 37, of Detroit, was initially arrested Nov. 8 and charged with unlawful desertion of a child. A judge released her on her own recognizance after she spent a day in jail, court records show.

Following an investigation, Mitchell was rearrested Nov. 10 on a charge of aggravated child abuse. She was in the Volusia County Branch Jail Tuesday on $50,000 bail.

Courts records and reports from both Daytona Beach police and the Volusia Sheriff's Office obtained Tuesday detail how the 1-year-old boy was left on the beach.

Child advocate sought Woman wanted in child abuse, torture case worked for child welfare organization say police

Older son searches unsuccessfully for baby brother

Daytona Beach police said they were called at midnight Nov. 8 to the parking lot of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 129 N. Halifax Ave., after Mitchell's older son fought with her when she returned from the beach without the 1-year-old.

Police determined that church security allowed Mitchell to stay in the parking lot because she was looking for a safe place for her children to sleep, according to a police report.

The security person saw Mitchell leave the car with the small boy in her arms, the report stated.

When Mitchell returned without the child, the older sibling questioned her. Mitchell said she met the toddler's father at a nearby 7-Eleven and left the child with him, police said.

The older brother knew this was false because the child's father was in Detroit. He walked around searching for his little brother and calling out his name. The older brother asked the church's security to call 911, the police report stated.

While police were speaking with the mother, the older son became upset that she abandoned the child and tried to hit her. The older sibling was arrested when he hit officers who tried to stop him, a Daytona Beach police report stated.

Shamika Mitchell, children, vacation in Daytona Beach

Court records show that Mitchell, the 1-year-old boy and three other children had been vacationing in Daytona Beach since Nov. 2.

When Daytona Beach police questioned Mitchell, she stuck to her story that she left the child with the father, and when asked for proof, provided the father's telephone number. Police called the father and learned he was in Detroit, court records state.

Authorities immediately launched a search for the 1-year-old.

Child found in water, cold, shivering

Shortly after, police were called to the beach at Main Street and Ocean Avenue where visitors walking on the beach reported finding a child. The child was identified as Mitchell's missing son, court documents said.

A woman said as she was walking, she noticed something in the sand and initially thought it was an animal. As she got close, she saw it was a child, court papers said.

In court documents, the woman said the child was on his hands and knees near the water and the waves washed over him, completely submerging him at times.

Bystanders got the child out of the water and called 911, court records indicate.

Sheriff's deputies patrolling the beach responded to the child's location. On scene, they found bystanders had taken off the child's soaked diapers, and were trying to warm the child, according to a sheriff's office report.

A deputy put the shivering child in a patrol car and turned on the heater to continue warming the baby. The child's skin was cold to the touch, he was unresponsive, and had an elevated pulse and shallow breathing, the sheriff's office report detailed.

The deputy continued to help the toddler who started moving his legs once he warmed up, and he was placed in the care of paramedics, sheriff's deputies said.

Surveillance video shows mother returning without the baby

Daytona Beach police said they reviewed surveillance video footage that captured Mitchell's movements. Video recordings showed Mitchell walking on the boardwalk with the child in her arms at 11:57 p.m. on Nov. 7. She is seen walking down a beach access staircase with the baby, reports said.

At 12:02 a.m. on Nov. 8, Mitchell comes up the beach access staircase without the child.

Then at 12:45 a.m., a sheriff's deputy was notified by dispatchers that the child had been found on the beach at Main Street and Ocean Avenue, the sheriff's report documented.

The Department of Children and Families took custody of the children Nov. 8, as officials awaited the arrival of their grandparents traveling from Michigan, authorities said.

Police noted in their report that it was 57 degrees that night.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Shamika Mitchell accused of abandoning baby on Florida beach at night