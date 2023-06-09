Woman charged with child abuse after infant, child found assaulted in Wicomico County

An unlicensed caregiver has been charged with child abuse in the 1st and 2nd degree and assault in the 1st and 2nd Degree after an infant and child were found assaulted in Wicomico County.

The Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center received a call from TidalHealth on Wednesday in reference to an unresponsive 10-month-old infant that required CPR on transport by Emergency Medical Services from a residence in the 8100 block of Baptist Church Road in Mardela Springs, stated the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

It was learned that the infant was suffering from multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds. The infant was flown from TidalHealth to Children’s Hospital in Washington DC for further treatment, police said.

Detectives from the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center conducted an investigation and spoke with the caregiver, Nicole Bochenek, about the infant's injuries. During the investigation a 4-year-old preschooler was also found with a contusion to his forehead.

According to police, it was learned thatthe infant's extensive injuries and those of the 4-year-old preschooler were inflicted by their unlicensed caregiver, Bochenek.

Bochenek was arrested and transported to Wicomico County Detention Center, where she was initially held without bond. On Friday, Bochenek had a bond hearing in District Court, where she released on house arrest over the state’s attorney's strong objection.

The 10-month-old is currently in stable condition at Children’s Hospital in DC. The 4-year-old did not require hospitalization.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this investigation, contact the Wicomico County ChildAdvocacy Center, Detective Rockwell at 410-726-5674.

