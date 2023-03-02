Woman charged for child endangerment after baby tested positive for cocaine

A woman has been charged with child endangerment after her baby tested positive for cocaine after being born in late February.

Laura Viscogliosi, 33, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested March 1 and charged with placing a child under her custody at risk. Viscogliosi remains incarcerated, according to the Horry County bookings page.

An incident report says on Feb. 24, a Department of Social Services worker came to the Myrtle Beach Police Department lobby to report child neglect that occurred at the Grand Strand Hospital.

The worker was called to the hospital because the baby tested positive for cocaine post-birth the day before, according to the report.

The investigation is ongoing.