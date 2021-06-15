Woman charged when child tests positive for drugs

Jun. 14—OXFORD — A Lafayette County woman was charged with felony child abuse after a child in her care tested positive for drugs.

Child Protective Services reported to Oxford police on May 10 that a child tested positive for a controlled substance. It took authorities three weeks to find the suspect. Tabatha Perkins, 31 of Oxford, was arrested by Memphis Police Department on May 31.

She was later transported to Oxford and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center on June 3 and charged with child neglect.

During her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, Perkins' bond was set at $20,000.

Police did not release the relationship between the woman and the child or which illegal drug was involved.

