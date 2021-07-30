An Illinois woman was hit with criminal charges after she was seen on video within feet of a grizzly bear in Yellowstone National Park.

Samantha Dehring was charged with violating closures and use limits in addition to feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife, according to records filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming.

On May 10, Dehring was captured on video and appears to photograph three bears, one of which ran toward her as the other two ran away. Experts have since said the animals were a mother and two cubs, according to a Facebook post from Yellowstone National Park.

HIKER SUSTAINS 'SIGNIFICANT INJURIES' AFTER BEAR ATTACK AT YELLOWSTONE

"Oh my god. Oh my god," one woman is heard saying.

Another remarked, "I got that on video."

Park regulations stipulate that visitors must maintain a distance of 100 yards from both bears and wolves. Tourists also are required to stay 25 yards away from all other animals, including elk and bison.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

On May 25, authorities in Yellowstone enlisted help from the public to help identify Dehring.

"The unidentified woman is described as white, mid 30’s, brown hair, and wearing black clothing," rangers wrote in the Facebook post at the time. "If you were around Roaring Mountain on May 10, 2021 at 4:45PM, or you have information that could help, please contact NPS Investigative Services Branch."

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Crime, Yellowstone, National Parks, Animals

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Woman charged after close encounter with Yellowstone grizzly