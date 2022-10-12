Woman charged with concealing death of person found in Maquon storage unit

GALESBURG — Marcy Oglesby was arrested Tuesday for the concealment of death, a Class 4 Felony, in connection to the human remains that were found in a storage unit in Maquon Friday, Oct. 7.

Oglesby, 50, was also arrested on two Fulton County warrants for fraud and deceptive practices unrelated to the Maquon case and has a bond set at $10,000, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

The news release states that the case is still under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

Oglesby had previously been arrested in January 2020 and charged with three counts of forgery, a Class 3 Felony, by the Knox County Assistant State's Attorney. Two of the counts of forgery were dismissed by the state in a negotiated plea and Oglesby pled guilty to one count of forgery. She was sentenced 24 months of second-chance probation.

The identity of the body found in a storage unit in Maquon Friday has not yet been confirmed by the police. No identification was immediately possible due to the condition of the body and Knox County Sergeant Brad Davis said they are still trying to match DNA of the victim with family members, which may take days.

The remains were discovered Friday night after Knox County Sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint about a smell coming from the facility.

Upon arriving at the storage unit at 6 p.m. Friday, deputies spoke with the storage facility manager at Roberts Self-Storage, 105 E. 3rd St., and the person who had the particular storage unit from which the smell was coming. The person who used the unit said the smell was coming from an opossum that had died in the unit.

When the person was asked to open a large box within the unit, the owner advised police there was a body in the box.

A Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Department stated that the user of the storage unit at Roberts Self-Storage had been detained and later taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg for medical reasons.

