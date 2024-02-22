Woman charged in connection with Chesapeake homicide

Police charged a woman in connection with a February homicide in Chesapeake.

Tia Nicole Johnson, 22, was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police said.

Just before midnight on Feb. 12, police responded to the area of Grady Crescent. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Johnson is being held without bond.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com