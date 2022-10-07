Woman charged in connection with deadly Pennsauken home invasion

A Camden 18-year-old is accused of killing Darlene Randall of Pennsauken during a burglary Sunday on the 3700 block of Herbert Avenue.

A Camden woman has been charged with felony murder for her alleged role in a January home invasion and attempted robbery that left a 62-year-old woman dead.

Iyonna Flowers, 28, was arrested Sept. 28 by U.S. Marshals. Prosecutors said she was one of three people who allegedly entered the Sycamore Ridge apartment of Darlene Randall at around 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 9. Randall was shot once in the chest and died a short time later at Cooper University Hospital.

On Jan. 12, Joshua Johnson, an 18-year-old from Camden, was arrested in Newark and charged with felony murder and weapons offenses. Johnson, the accused shooter, had dated a family member of the victim in the past and a witness identified him by his voice, build and jacket, according to court documents.

The witness also said Johnson had a gun that matched the one used during the alleged break-in, court documents said. According to prosecutors, Johnson shot Randall while trying to steal her cellphone.

Surveillance video showed Johnson, along with two others, one of whom prosecutors say was Flowers, walking to the rear of Randall's apartment, documents say. Johnson has been in Camden County Jail, pending trial.

The charges against Johnson and Flowers are only allegations. Neither has been convicted in connection with this case.

