Woman charged in connection with Enfield arson

Feb. 15—ENFIELD — A woman has been charged in connection with an arson that occurred on Montano Road last year.

Tabitha Klosek, 41, whose last recorded local address was 37 Litchfield Drive, was charged Sunday with conspiracy to commit first-degree arson.

Police said Klosek was the girlfriend of Christopher Colbert, also of 37 Litchfield Drive, who was charged with first-degree arson in April for the fire at 30 Montano Road on Jan. 24, 2022.

At the time of the fire, police said the homeowner reported seeing someone walking away from the house, carrying a gasoline can. Police asked neighborhood residents to check video surveillance images of vehicles or people that may have been captured the night before and on the morning of the fire.

Police Chief Alaric Fox said Klosek was originally being held on a $50,000 cash bond. Court records, however, show that her bond has been raised to $170,000 for several charges of failure to appear.

