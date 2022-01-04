Woman charged in connection with fatal shooting in Clarksville home, victim ID'd

A woman has been charged with criminal homicide after a domestic related shooting incident took place in Clarksville Monday evening.

Around 9:44 p.m., Clarksville Police Department conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 2200 block of Ladd Drive.

Inside the home, officers located an uninjured woman and a deceased man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police.

The woman located inside of the Ladd Drive home has been identified as Theary Lim, 32, while the victim has been identified as Sothon In, 38. Police have not confirmed as of Tuesday morning but it appears that Lim and In were husband and wife, according to social media.

In's next of kin have been notified, police said. Lim has been charged with homicide in connection with the incident and is in custody being treated by medical personnel.

According to police, Lim will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail when released by medical staff. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Kilby, 931-648-0656, ext. 5651. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

