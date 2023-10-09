Woman charged in connection to fatal shooting in Wilmington

The Wilmington Police Department has made an arrest in what they previously called a domestic violence incident.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, 30-year-old Jashe Favors was arrested in Hickory on warrants taken out by the Wilmington Police Department for second-degree murder.

The arrest is in connection to a shooting that occurred on Sept. 28 in the 600 block of Plum Nearly Lane where 33-year-old Anthony Parker was fatally shot following a domestic dispute.

Parker was found deceased across the parking lot from where the initial 911 call was made, according to police.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing.

