Woman charged in connection to recent Mount Washington burglaries

Darcy Hudson was already in jail on unrelated charges when Pittsburgh police Tuesday filed burglary and theft charges against her, stemming from two incidents last month on Mount Washington.

Police say surveillance video caught her in the act.

“That’s really awful,” said Autumn Blevins, who lives in Mount Washington, reacting to the news of break-ins nearby.

According to police paperwork, Hudson hit an apartment building on Grandview Avenue on April 12, getting away with only some bed sheets and laundry detergent pods, but causing $1,300 worth of damage by using a tool to try to pry open two doors.

On April 13, police say Hudson broke into a Shiloh Street apartment, loading up a U-Haul van with thousands of dollars worth of Anthony Renne’s items.

“She stole some personal items, PlayStation5, some DJ equipment, some bags, things like that,” Renne told 11 News.

Renne said surveillance video showed Hudson outside his building shortly after he left.

The police report claims a second woman, who is not named, acted as a lookout for Hudson.

“I went across the street to a local establishment with some friends to play some games, throw some darts, and have a drink in a two-hour time period. She was up there for over an hour,” Renne said.

According to a criminal complaint, Hudson is “a suspect in several burglaries in the area ... and has been arrested numerous times for burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property.”

Online court records show theft-related charges dating back to 2003, including a guilty plea for stealing $16,000 cash from a Crafton Giant Eagle in 2010 and an incident in 2021 where she was caught on surveillance video stealing packages off porches on the South Side.

“It’s frustrating once you go through it and see how many times she’s done it as like a career criminal and the frequency of it and her doing it repetitively and it keeps on happening to people and she just gets a slap on the wrist and does it to somebody else,” Renne said.

Investigators say they were able to track down the U-Haul used in the burglary at Renne’s apartment and found some of his items still inside.

Renne said he’s still hopeful he will be able to get back the rest of his items as well.

