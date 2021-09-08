Woman charged in connection to Takoda Collins' death pleads guilty

Sep. 8—A woman charged in connection to the death of 10-year-old Takoda Collins pleaded guilty to charges during a hearing in Montgomery County Common Pleas court Wednesday.

Amanda Hinze pleaded guilty to manslaughter and children endangering. She is facing nine months to 30 years in prison. She will return to court on Sept. 29.

Hinze was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and endangering children charges, according to court records. She is one of three people charged in Collins death.

The boy's father, Al McLean, is facing with charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault, rape of a child under the age of 13, kidnapping and endangering children. Hinze was reportedly the girlfriend of McLean.

Jennifer Ebert, Hinze's sister, previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Collins died on Dec. 13, 2019, after reportedly suffering "extreme abuse" for years, according to authorities.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office ruled he died of blunt force trauma in combination with compressive asphyxia and water submersion (bathtub).