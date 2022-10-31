Woman charged in connection with Valdosta murder case

Oct. 31—VALDOSTA — A woman has been charged in connection with helping a murder suspect leave town, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Monday.

The 30-year-old Valdosta resident is charged with felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal, police said. Authorities claim she drove a suspect in a Valdosta murder case to West Palm Beach, Fla., hours after the Oct. 1 incident.

VPD detectives had contacted her, asking for information regarding the suspect's location but she "refused to cooperate with them," police said.

Patrick Tierrell Brockman, 43, of West Palm Beach, Fla., was charged earlier this month in connection with the Oct. 1 shooting death of Valdosta resident Michael Taylor, 26, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement and Palm Beach County, Fla., jail records.

On Oct. 18, Valdosta police obtained arrest warrants against Brockman on charges of felony murder, felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to a past VPD statement.

Brockman was already in the Palm Beach County jail on charges for an unrelated incident: robbery-carjacking with firearm or weapon, aggravated assault weapon with deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon, according to jail records.

Police arrested the woman on the hindering charge Monday, Oct. 31, and she was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

At 11:34 a.m., Oct. 1, police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Hudson Street after a 911 call reported a person had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old male inside a residence with obvious signs of trauma to his body. Officers and Emergency Medical Services attempted to render first aid to the male but he was pronounced deceased on the scene, police said.

Police ask anyone with additional information on this case to contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.