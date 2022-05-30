Woman charged in courthouse destruction incident

May 30—CUMBERLAND — A city woman, who Cumberland Police said destroyed property at the Allegany County Courthouse Sunday, was arrested on numerous charges.

Jennifer Jane Shoap, 51, also reportedly threw a brick at a responding officer, which struck a police cruiser. She was placed under arrest at the scene following the 4:35 p.m. incident.

She was charged with first-degree assault, four counts of malicious destruction of property, fourth-degree burglary, trespass government house and disorderly conduct.

Shoap remained jailed without bond Monday pending an appearance before a district court commissioner.