Woman charged with crack possession says someone stuffed drugs in her pocketbook after she lost it on NYC subway

A woman busted for crack says someone stuffed the drugs in her pocketbook between the time she lost the purse on the subway and when she retrieved it from the NYPD.

Kinisha Barrett, a 41-year-old parent advocate with a foster children organization contracted by the New York City Administration for Children’s Services, said her Oct. 27 Manhattan arrest has turned her life upside down.

She was suspended at work, a job she needs more than ever since the July 23 murder of her husband, James Johnson, 35, who was shot during a dice game near their home in Harlem.

“I’ve got bills to pay,” Barrett said. “I’ve got four children, a grandchild and another grandchild on the way. The drugs do not belong to me.”

Barrett was on the E train, heading home from her Queens office, when she got off at the 50th St. station — then quickly realized she had left her pocketbook on the train.

As she was explaining to a transit clerk what happened, police found the bag and summonsed her to the NYPD transit district stationhouse at Columbus Circle to retrieve it.

There, she said, she confirmed the found bag as hers as well as items in the bag, including her work laptop and a small amount of marijuana, which police noted was legal and they had no issues with.

But there were other things in the bag — perfume, a feminine hygiene product and Fig Newtons — she says did not belong to her. She thought that was odd.

But things got even stranger, she said, when she saw on the police report that 14 capsules of crack were found in the bag.

“I was like, ‘What?’” she remembered. “I came in to retrieve my bag. How am I being charged with drugs?”

Barrett believes that in the hour or so she was without her bag someone stuffed into it the items, including the crack, she says don’t belong to her. Police said the crack was in a small bag that she did not claim wasn’t hers.

Barrett was initially charged with misdemeanor drug possession and weapon possession — for a scalpel she carries in her jacket pocket for protection. But when the case got to court, the Manhattan District Attorney only charged her with drug possession.

Police also told her there was a warrant out for her arrest for an assault case involving a bottle in 2020. Barrett said that incident was an argument with a long-time friend and she wasn’t even aware she was being sought. The DA’s office said the statute of limitations had expired in that case and she was not charged.

Barrett, released without bail, says the drug case should also not be prosecuted. She’s due back in court Dec. 12.

“I know I’ve got a good case,” she said. “This is defamation.”