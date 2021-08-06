Woman charged with credit card fraud

Aug. 5—A Crossville woman who police said found a forgotten credit/debit card left in an ATM machine at a local bank and then presented the card for cash or goods has been arrested.

Ana McKenzie Wilson, 20, 415 Rhodendron Circle, is charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card after the card's owner and the bank said the card had been presented to area businesses at least 19 times.

Crossville Police Ptl. Ethan Wilson wrote in his report he was dispatched to First National Bank of Tennessee on N. Main St. Monday and met with a man who said he made a transaction at the ATM on July 29 and accidentally drove away, leaving his credit/debit card in the machine.

A woman then drove up to the machine, removed the card and then attempted to use the card at the ATM twice without success. The card was then taken by the woman who left the area.

A video surveillance tape at the bank and other sources led police to a suspect in the case.

Further investigation showed the card had been presented multiple times, with a total of $155.12 removed from the victim's account.

The suspect was taken into custody at her place of employment but declined to talk to police.

She was then taken into custody and booked at the Justice Center and will appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court.

