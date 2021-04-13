Woman charged with criminal abuse of a minor after child calls 911

Apr. 13—A Richmond woman is facing child abuse charges after officers discovered a 10-year-old victim in "deplorable" living conditions.

Cassandra Phillips, 31, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond police on Sunday and charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under and endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to a citation, an officer was dispatched in reference to a 10-year-old victim calling 911 and saying he was home alone and scared.

When the officer arrived, they spoke with the 10-year-old who said they woke up and their mother, Phillips, was not home, and they did not know where she was.

The victim allowed the officer to enter the residence.

A citation state when officers entered the home they described the residence as "disgusting and unfit for any child or adult to inhabit."

It was reportedly infested with bugs in every room and had moldy and spoiled food on the floor of several rooms and the kitchen.

The victim told the officer they did not stay in their bedroom, due to it being infested with bed bugs which caused them to itch.

While attempting to locate Phillips, the victim allegedly gave officers details of mental abuse.

The victim said their mother had "strangers" over, and they "hump," and the victim was forced to stay in his bedroom, which was infested with bedbugs for more than hour at a time.

The citation states, Phillips lives in the home with a 10-year-old victim and a one-year-old victim.

According to the citation, the home is a cruel confinement for both children due to the filth and dangers presented by the home condition to their mental and physical health.

When Phillips was located later by police, she showed officers a text message she sent the victim at 7:25 a.m. stating, "I'll be back," with no details of where she was going or how long.

The citation states the victim did not receive the message because their cell phone did not have any minutes or service.

Phillips was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

* Willie Hunter, 52, Crab Orchard, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia. Hunter was also charged with fourth-degree assault (dating violence with a minor injury) and the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense) from an arrest warrant.

* Ricky Cunliffe, 36, Berea, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief.

* Heather Hensley, 39, Corbin, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

* Shane Vance, 41, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

* Samantha Prestridge, 30, Asheville, NC, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1C)/first offense), reckless driving, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 D.U. of an unspecified drug/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration on plates, no registration receipt, possession of marijuana.

* Casey Hayes, 29, Berea, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1C0/first aggravated circumstance), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), operating on a suspended or revoked operator's license, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.