Woman charged in Cross Village election machine scandal takes plea deal; no jail time imposed

The woman charged in association with an apparent break-in attempt in Cross Village Township has taken a plea deal.

Tera Jackson, 56 from Petoskey, appeared in the 90th District Court, at the Emmet County building, 200 Division St., for a preliminary examination Tuesday, where she submitted a plea of no contest. The case revolves around a Jan. 14, 2021 incident at Cross Village Township hall. Township officials found what looked like a failed attempt to access a voting machine that was locked away in storage at the local community center.

Jackson was arrested in October following a warrant for her arrest that was issued in March. She was originally brought up on charges of common law fraud and two counts of aiding and abetting the unauthorized access of a computer.

An affidavit for the case indicates Jackson was motivated by unverified claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Following her plea, Jackson’s fraud charges were brought down to one count of disturbing the peace. Her other two charges were dismissed. She’s been sentenced to three months of probation.

According to an affidavit in the case, Jackson sent a computer technician, Allan Coveyou, to the community center on Jan. 14, to “clone” the voting machine’s computer hard drive, under the false belief that the machine was scheduled to have its data wiped in the near future. When Coveyou arrived, along with a friend and two township officials, the door to the storage room was already unlatched and the screws on the machine were stripped, according to the affidavit.

It remains unclear who was responsible for leaving the room and equipment in that condition prior to their arrival.

No one else has been arrested in association with the case.

Boyne City-based attorney Robert A. Banner is representing Jackson, according to the court’s records, and visiting Judge Michael Stepka presided over the case.

