Woman charged with custodial interference

Oct. 5—The case of a custodial interference that originated in Florida with the taking of a child by a non-custodial parent found its way to Fairfield Glade and has resulted in the arrest of a non-custodial parent and recovery of the child.

Laura Beth Elliot, 26, E. Twig St., Tampa, FL, was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant Sept. 28, according to CCSO Cpl. Norman Seiber's report. She was jailed at the Justice Center and is being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Cumberland County authorities were notified by Tampa police that a seven-year-old daughter had been abducted by the child's mother against court order and may be in the Fairfield Glade area. Police were told to be on the lookout for a Mercedes E35.

Seiber wrote in his report, after being informed of the fugitive being sought by Sheriff's Investigator Bo Kollros, he traveled to a Lakeshore Ct. address to search for the vehicle. He made no contact with the vehicle, but while traveling north south on Peavine Rd., saw the vehicle stopped at a red light at Food City. He stopped the vehicle, was able to determine from the male driver the location of mother and daughter, and with several county and Fairfield Glade Police officers, traveled to the location.

The woman and child were located upstairs and both were taken into custody. The child was taken to the House of Hope to wait for a reunion with her father. Elliot was processed at the Justice Center and incarcerated.

