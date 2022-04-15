Woman charged with damaging parking lot arms

Apr. 14—OXFORD — A Lafayette County woman is facing felony charges after she damaged the mechanical arms that limited access to an Oxford church's parking lot.

The First Baptist Church on Van Buren Avenue filed a report on April 10 that someone had damaged the gate arms that restricted the entry and exit of a parking lot. Church security cameras showed a female laying across both gates the day before.

Following an investigation, police arrested Melissa Reyes, 25, of Oxford, who was charged with felony malicious mischief. During her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, her bond was set at $2,000.

